Chicago Capital LLC Has $23.10 Million Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284,980 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital accounts for about 1.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of Kornit Digital worth $23,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.63.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

