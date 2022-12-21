Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 26th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$519.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.03 million.
