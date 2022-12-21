CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 507,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,698,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

