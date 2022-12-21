CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $389,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.
CSX Stock Up 1.3 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
