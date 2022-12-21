CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

TGT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,337. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

