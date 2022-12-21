CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises 3.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,242,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

