CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 140,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.05. 86,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,427. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

