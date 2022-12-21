CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 249,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

