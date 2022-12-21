CFM Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,862. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.