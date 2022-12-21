CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

CNP opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

