Celo Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002963 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $238.38 million and $387,778.54 worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,832,129 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

