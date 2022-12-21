Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.00

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.00 and last traded at $237.94, with a volume of 26425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average is $198.07.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

