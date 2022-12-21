Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.07. The company has a market cap of $124.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

