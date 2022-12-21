Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.