Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,815 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.