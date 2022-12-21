Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH Stock Up 1.2 %

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,442 shares of company stock worth $115,274,393. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $255.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.25. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $556.59.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.