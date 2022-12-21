Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

NYSE RH opened at $255.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $556.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,442 shares of company stock worth $115,274,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

