Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,815 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 100,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

