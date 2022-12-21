Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $162.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,692 shares of company stock valued at $34,319,577.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

