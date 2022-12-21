Cardano Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $8.87 billion and $178.57 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.81 or 0.07188001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021877 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,267,420,270 coins and its circulating supply is 34,497,067,301 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

