Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 26,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

COF stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $89.64. 57,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

