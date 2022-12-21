Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Booking by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Booking by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,958.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,916.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,897.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

