Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Capital Market Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX opened at $355.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.60. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.