Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $544.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $500.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.32. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

