Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,628,889 shares.The stock last traded at $75.69 and had previously closed at $74.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile



Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

