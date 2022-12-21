Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 28,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

