Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,918,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,596,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Medtronic by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

