Caliber Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.68. 57,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,067. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

