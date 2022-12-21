Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Calavo Growers traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 4559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVGW. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers
In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Calavo Growers news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers Trading Down 13.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $520.79 million, a PE ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.64.
Calavo Growers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -127.78%.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.