Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

