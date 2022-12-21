C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 928 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $10,987.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,207.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Juho Parkkinen sold 291 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $3,576.39.
- On Monday, September 26th, Juho Parkkinen sold 265 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $3,466.20.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 485 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $6,305.00.
C3.ai Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:AI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 2,178,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $34.55.
AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
