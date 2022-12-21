Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $188.94

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.94, but opened at $195.14. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $192.42, with a volume of 1,676 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

