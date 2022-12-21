Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Up to $188.94

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $188.94, but opened at $195.14. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $192.42, with a volume of 1,676 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BURL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.16.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

