Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable accounts for about 1.0% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.8 %

BEPC stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

