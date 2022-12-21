Brokerages Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $41.60

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

V.F. Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE VFC opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $76.61.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 188.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 37,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

