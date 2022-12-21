Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $43.50

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,990. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $522.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.35. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.