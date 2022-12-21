Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $86.50

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $67.86 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

