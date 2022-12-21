Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $63.58

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.15.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,613 shares of company stock worth $3,052,023 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 94,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.