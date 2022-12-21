Braden Michael Leonard Purchases 120,099 Shares of Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 120,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,039.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,160,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,228. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 19th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 101,384 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,553.60.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 39,816 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $15,528.24.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 123,954 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,060.68.
  • On Friday, October 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 45,022 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $18,008.80.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 588,533 shares of Metacrine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $205,986.55.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 174,354 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $59,280.36.

Metacrine Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 473,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,593. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.81. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCR. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Metacrine

(Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

