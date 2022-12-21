BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

PM traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. 77,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

