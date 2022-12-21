BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Prologis by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,249,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 75,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Up 2.2 %

Prologis stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

