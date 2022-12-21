BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 50.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. 11,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

