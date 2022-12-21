BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $547,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $107.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

