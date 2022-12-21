BMS Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 440.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.77. 4,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,522. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29.

