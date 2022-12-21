BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,784 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after buying an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,139,000 after buying an additional 290,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,039,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,957,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,931,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.261 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

