BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,027 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 141,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 111,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,367 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

