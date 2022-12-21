Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.71

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 377768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

