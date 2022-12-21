Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CoStar Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 13,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,691. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.