Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for about 1.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in US Foods by 15.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth $314,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in US Foods by 12.6% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,781. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

