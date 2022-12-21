Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.3 %

CMG stock traded up $18.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,446.39. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,505.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,496.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

