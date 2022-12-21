Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 136.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. 42,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,365. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

